Woman hiding in an attic of a home that was for sale arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls homeowner had a scary discovery in the attic of her house that’s for sale.

The 77-year-old woman first called police yesterday morning because she thought someone was in her house.

But the officer didn’t find anything. Then just after noon the homeowner notice the attic door was open.

She called her realtor who came and spotted someone in the attic.

That’s when they called police again.

“She claimed she was able to get into the house somehow. And she thought it was vacant and so she was in the attic… but there was a woman that was still living there,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Jacqueline Evans, who is a transient from Sioux Falls, was arrested for 2nd-degree burglary and unlawful occupancy.

Police say nothing was taken from the house and no one was hurt.