Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N (AP) — Police say a woman was shot and killed in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Authorities received a 911 just after midnight Saturday to report hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot. Officers found a woman in her early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside of a house. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time after their arrival.

Two men who were at the house when officers arrived and were being questioned.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe it was a random incident.

