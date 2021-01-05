Woman fined for climbing Mount Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — An Indiana woman pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to illegally climbing Mount Rushmore, according to court papers.

Holly R. Venderley, of Bloomington, was sentenced to a $1,250 fine and a $30 fee. She was given three tickets for climbing Mount Rushmore, entering an area after closure and trespass. She pleaded guilty to the climbing ticket.

Venderley was caught climbing under the George Washington side of the national monument just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. She was spotted about 200 feet up the talus slope at the base of Washington’s lapel, court papers said.

Venderley admitted to law enforcement and a park ranger that she knew the park was closed and that she was not allowed to climb the national monument.

Venderley was sober and cooperative, court papers said.

