SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run.

In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated.

Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving and ignored lights and sirens after causing a crash.

Her bond was set at $2,000.