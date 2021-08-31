Woman facing numerous charges after crashing into parked vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Witnesses reported the woman driving recklessly on 6th Street near Phillips Avenue around 6-last night.

Police say she sideswiped a pickup, then hit a car forcing it into a street sign and a planter. She hit a parked SUV just before Main Avenue, where her vehicle stopped.

Police say the woman got three of the kids out and started walking, but left a 2-week old baby in a car seat.

“There was a witness that was there and heard some crying and saw that there was a young infant that was left in the car, she neglected to take that child with her,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The woman was found a short time later and arrested. Lenora Urruela-Garcia of Sioux Falls faces several charges including DWI, abuse or cruelty to a minor, and hit and run.

None of the children were hurt. One of the drivers that got hit went to the hospital with minor injuries.