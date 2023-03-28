RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Hill City woman is behind bars after a traffic stop revealed drugs and a gun in the car.

Police pulled over 28-year-old Bobbie Midgett near 3rd street and Cleveland street after she failed to stop at a stop sign.

During the traffic stop, police saw a small baggie with a controlled substance in plain view inside the vehicle.

Officers say they found a handgun, syringes, a baggie of meth, a scale and 2 meth pipes in the car when they searched it.

Midgett is facing a litany of drug-related charges, a weapons violation, and various traffic violations.