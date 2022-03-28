SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old woman died of injuries from a two-vehicle crash Monday morning west of Wallace at the intersection of state highways 20 and 25, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The woman was driving a 2017 Ford pickup westbound on S.D. Highway 20, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2020 International semi northbound on S.D. Highway 25 driven by a 65-year-old man, according to the Highway Patrol.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

The semi driver had minor injuries.

The crash was reported at 4:34 a.m. Monday, three miles west of Wallace, which is in Codington County. The pickup started on fire and it spread to nearby grass. Traffic needed to be re-routed until 3 p.m. Monday.