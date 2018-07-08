Local News

Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Rollover In Harding County

BUFFALO, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a 55-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Harding County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened Saturday afternoon north of Buffalo. The driver was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when she lost control of the vehicle, which went into the east ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.
 

