SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A 57-year-old woman has died in a pickup crash in Spearfish Canyon.

The woman was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 14A southwest of Spearfish on Wednesday afternoon when she went off the road while trying to make a left-hand turn and hit several trees.

Authorities say the woman was thrown from the pickup and died. She was not wearing a seat belt. The name of the victim was not released.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.