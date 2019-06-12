Local News

Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Watertown

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:06 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:06 AM CDT

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) -- A 67-year-old woman died after a motorcycle vs. truck crash north of Watertown on Tuesday morning. 

Authorities say the motorcycle was southbound behind two other motorcycles on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F 150 truck. The motorcycle driver was thrown from her motorcycle and went into the interstate median. She was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Charges are pending against the truck driver, a 64-year-old woman. No injuries for the truck driver, who was wearing a seatbelt. 

The names won't be released until family notification. 

The crash is under investigation. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


