Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) -- A 67-year-old woman died after a motorcycle vs. truck crash north of Watertown on Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the motorcycle was southbound behind two other motorcycles on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F 150 truck. The motorcycle driver was thrown from her motorcycle and went into the interstate median. She was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges are pending against the truck driver, a 64-year-old woman. No injuries for the truck driver, who was wearing a seatbelt.
The names won't be released until family notification.
The crash is under investigation.
