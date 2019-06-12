Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 67-year-old woman died after a motorcycle vs. truck crash north of Watertown on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the motorcycle was southbound behind two other motorcycles on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F 150 truck. The motorcycle driver was thrown from her motorcycle and went into the interstate median. She was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the truck driver, a 64-year-old woman. No injuries for the truck driver, who was wearing a seatbelt.

The names won’t be released until family notification.

The crash is under investigation.

