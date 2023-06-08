SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman died on June 7 in a cell hours after being placed at the Minnehaha County Jail, the county jail said in a news release.

The 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell during a routine cell check at about 2 p.m. Jail staff and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and paramedics all responded to the incident.

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the county coroner. No foul play is suspected at this time. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted by the sheriff’s office to review the investigation which is a routine action, Warden Michael Mattson said in the release.

The woman was placed in jail at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 on charges of driving while impaired in the first degree, possession of controlled drug or substance, possession of paraphernalia and ingesting, inhaling substance to become intoxicated.