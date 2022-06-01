RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in the two-vehicle crash near Reptile Gardens that happened yesterday, May 31.

Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes going east, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Buick collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, which was going west.

The driver of the Buick, 78, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was sent to the Rapid City hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two people in the Hyundai had to be extracted from the SUV. They received serious non-life-threatening injuries and were also sent to the Rapid City Hospital. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Highway 16 was shut down for around 48 minutes, reduced to one lane of traffic for 12 minutes, then was reopened to traffic.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.