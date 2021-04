WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood, S.D.

According to authorities, a 2002 Mercury Sable was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The 49-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.