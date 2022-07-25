SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls woman is dead following a fire at an apartment in the 200 block of North Grange Ave. Sunday, July 17.

During Monday’s police briefing, Officer Sam Clemens announced that a 53-year-old woman died after being removed from the burning building. Clemens says she was transported to Minneapolis for treatment, and died at the hospital.

A preliminary autopsy has been completed, according to Clemens, but the results have not been received. Due to this, the official cause of death is still unknown. The fire itself is still under investigation.