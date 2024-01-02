SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish woman convicted of embezzlement is now waiting to be sentenced on federal wire fraud charges.

54-year-old Janeen Keene stole money from a Spearfish church in 2020.

While she was waiting to be sentenced for embezzlement, she met a man on Match.com and helped him defraud the federal government.

The man submitted fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims in 2020 and put tens of thousands of dollars in Keene’s bank account. She’d then send him gift cards and Bitcoin.

The duo illegally submitted claims for at least 17 people in Washington, Michigan and Illinois. When Keene is sentenced in March, she faces a maximum of 60 years in federal prison.