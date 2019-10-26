Woman, child killed after crash with police car

PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Two people, including a child, are dead after a crash involving a police car near Wanblee, South Dakota.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday on Highway 44, Oglala Sioux Public Safety told KELOLAND News.

The crash involved an Oglala Sioux Public Safety police car responding to reports of shots fired.

The law enforcement vehicle hit another car. An adult woman and child were killed.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The crash is under investigation by South Dakota Highway Patrol, the FBI and BIA.

Tribal officials say neither alcohol nor texting were believed to be a factor in the crash.