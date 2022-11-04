SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the woman arrested for murder following a deadly fire nearly four months ago.

35-year-old Gerri Jensen was arrested and charged yesterday after spending months in the hospital for burn injuries.

She is accused of starting a fire at an apartment on Grange Avenue on July 17th.

Police say multiple people were in the building at the time and several escaped by jumping out of windows.

However, 53-year-old Charice Admire was not able to get out and died the next day of her injuries.

“What happened leading up to that there was an argument between the person that lives there and our suspect and it was one of the people that jumped out of the window. So there was something that happened before that stirred that up, that’s what we were able to piece together.”

In addition to first-degree murder, Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is digging into the case and will have a full report later today on KELOLAND News.