SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged with first-degree murder.

Gerri Lynn Jensen

Gerri Lynn Jensen was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. In addition to first-degree murder, court records show she’s charged with attempted murder and first degree arson from a crime that happened on July 17.

That was the same day a fire started in an apartment building in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue. 53-year-old Charice Admire died the next day after being transported to the Minneapolis area for treatment of her injuries.

In September, Sioux Falls police said the suspect in that case had not yet been arrested because she was also in Minneapolis being treated.