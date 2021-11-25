Woman charged with DUI in crash near Parker

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is facing charges after a crash northwest of Parker on Wednesday.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to the crash on 452nd Avenue around 7 p.m. Once on scene, the deputy found a car with frontend damage in the ditch.

Authorities say the woman was still in the drivers seat, and the car was running and in drive.

After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI 2nd offense. The sheriff’s office says the woman’s blood alcohol was over the legal limit at .279%.