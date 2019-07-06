Woman charged in Nebraska fatality also charged in Iowa DUI

by: Associated Press

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A Sioux City woman charged with vehicular homicide in Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk in Sioux City the same night as the traffic fatality.

19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego entered a written plea Friday to second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked. Gonzalez-Diego remains in the Woodbury County Jail on more than $500,000 bond.

In northeastern Nebraska’s Dakota County, Gonzalez-Diego is charged with vehicular homicide with a prior conviction for DUI and with failure to stop and render aid.

South Sioux City police say Gonzalez-Diego’s northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez the night of June 24 as the woman walked east across a street and kept going. Lopez De Ramirez died later at a hospital.

