Woman charged in deadly crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another is in jail following a deadly crash in Sioux Falls.

It happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 6th Street.

While the crash is still under investigation, police say surveillance video played a key role in making an arrest.

Police shut down Cliff Avenue for a few hours this morning as they responded to a deadly crash that involved two drivers; one in a Chrysler, the other in a Ford.

“So the Ford was making a right turn on a green light, the Chrysler ended up running a red light and struck the Ford,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The driver of the Ford died on the scene.

“She’s a 53-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, the family is being notified, so we are not going to release her name at this point,” Clemens said.

Police arrested the driver of the Chrysler van 2nd degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

She’s 2= year old-Mariah Brooke Heesch, who also goes by Mariah Hagen.

Police say surveillance video at this thrift store captured it all.

“When we looked at that, you can clearly see that the Ford was going on a green light and then you saw the Chrysler traveling at a very high rate of speed and struck the car,” Clemens said.

Investigators say at this point they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved, but they were back on the scene reconstructing the crash to figure out just how fast Heesch was driving when police say she struck and killed the driver of the van.

Heesch is being held in the Minnehaha County jail without bond.

She’ll make her first court appearance tomorrow.

A background check shows she pled guilty last year to DUI and driving without a license.