PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is pleading guilty to charges in the death of a Pierre man earlier this year.

The Hughes County States Attorney says 38-year-old Miranda Henry has agreed to plead guilty to First Degree Manslaughter-Domestic Violence in the death of 49-year-old Christopher Mexican.

Mexican was found dead by police at a Pierre hotel on February 9th. A judge has sealed some of the documents in this case. Henry is scheduled to be sentenced in late February.