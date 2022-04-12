SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun.

On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun.

The investigation led police to a vehicle that the suspect had a key for.

“Turns out that car had been stolen. And then inside the car were some drugs, and looks like some marijuana and a stolen hand gun. The hand gun had been stolen back in 2018 and that was from an unlocked car,” Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said.

The man was eventually arrested for aggravated assault. The woman was not hurt.

42-year old Adam Tesch faces a list of charges. Police also found some meth along with the marijuana in the vehicle.