SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman was taking her trash outside on Monday, August 14th around 3:00 a.m., when a stray dog approached her from behind and bit her on the arm.

The incident happened at East Bragstad Drive and South Holt Avenue. The dog is described as medium-sized, black, border collie. There was no identification seen on the dog.

The Sioux Falls Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.