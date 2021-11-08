Woman avoids death sentence for 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, listens during a hearing in Saline County Court in Wilbur, Neb. A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to determine whether Boswell, convicted in the murder of a hardware store clerk, will become the first woman in Nebraska to get a death sentence. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, Pool File)

WILBER, Neb. (AP) – A woman convicted of murder for her role in the death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison.

Related Content Disturbing Details Emerge In Nebraska’s Loofe Murder Case

A three-judge panel on Monday sentenced 27-year-old Bailey Boswell for her role in the 2017 death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk, Sydney Loofe. Boswell had faced the prospect of being the first woman in state history to be sentenced to death.

Prosecutors say Boswell and her boyfriend, 55-year-old Aubrey Trail, had been planning to kill someone before Boswell met the 24-year-old Loofe on the dating app Tinder and lured her to them. Loofe, a cashier at a Menards store in Lincoln, was strangled and her dismembered body parts were later found in garbage bags.