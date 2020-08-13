Woman attacked by a buffalo at Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Officials at Custer State Park are reminding people to keep their distance after an incident with a buffalo left a woman unconscious.

The Custer County Chronicle is reporting it all started yesterday evening when a woman got off a motorcycle and approached a buffalo calf.

An adult buffalo charged her, catching her belt on its horn and tossing her around violently.

Eventually her pants came off, and she fell to the ground.

The paper says she was flown to the hospital, but her injuries were not serious.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson was in contact with the park superintendent and will bring you more on the incident and park’s response Friday on KELOLAND News.