PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a death in Pierre.

Police in Pierre were called to the 200 block of West Pleasant Drive for a disturbance early Wednesday morning. On scene, police found a dead, 49-year-old male in an extended stay motel. Authorities say the man had injuries that warranted further investigation.

Police said the cause of death will be determined by autopsy.

Police determined the injuries were caused by 38-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed, who also goes by Miranda Henry. Pumpkinseed was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Pumpkinseed is being held at the Hughes County Jail. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

She is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 10.