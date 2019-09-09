Woman arrested for walking around hotel pool naked Saturday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman was arrested for walking around naked at the indoor pool at the Ramada Inn on Russell Street in Sioux Falls.

Police responded to the call around 3:40 p.m. Saturday as hotel staff tried to get the woman to cover up. Police say there were plenty of kids and people around the pool, when Nyanchiw Brinkman, age 27, stripped down and started walking around.

When officers arrived, she allegedly spit on the officers. They covered her up and arrested her.

Police said Brinkman did not appear to be using alcohol or drugs.

She’s charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.