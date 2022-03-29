SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A check written out to the suspect led police to a checkbook stolen over the weekend.

A man went to the bank to close his account after his checkbook had been stolen and discovered someone had forged his wife’s signature on a $1,600 check, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said at Tuesday’s briefing.

Clemens said the checkbook was stolen over the weekend from an unlocked vehicle.

Police say the check was written out to the suspect, 49-year-old Jeannette Marie Weiland. After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to track down Weiland. She was arrested for possession of stolen property, forgery and identity theft.

All $1,600 has been recovered.