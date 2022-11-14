CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home on East Main Street in Castlewood after someone had broken two windows on a house.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, two women from Watertown left before police arrived, but another officer managed to locate them north of Castlewood at 4 a.m.

The officer discovered that the two women had come down to Castlewood to their ex-boyfriend’s home.

They attempted to confront the man by banging on his door and yelling at him but ended up breaking two windows.

Officials say a 24-year-old Watertown woman was charged with disorderly conduct.