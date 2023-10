BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old woman is behind bars in Brookings in connection with an assault.

Investigators say Tuesday night, Belshiba Bowah and Michael Worfa were fighting. Bowah says Worfa made unwanted sexual advances towards her.

Police say Bowah hit Worfa, pepper sprayed him and stabbed him in the leg.

Officers arrested Bowah for aggravated domestic assault; however, no charges have been filed yet according to online court records.