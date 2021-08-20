Woman arrested for abuse, cruelty to a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old-woman from Ideal, South Dakota is facing charges, accused of slapping a child in the face. Police say it happened in downtown Sioux Falls around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

“A couple of different people saw a woman hit a young child, turns out this child is a 4-year old. And she basically slapped the child hard enough to give him a bloodily nose,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Calista Wilson was arrested and charges with abuse or cruelty to a minor. Police say she is related to the child.

