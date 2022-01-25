Woman arrested after stealing ex’s car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, accused of assaulting her ex-girlfriend and then stealing her car.

Police say last night, the two were outside of an apartment building near 13th and Dakota Avenue.

The victim was in the car and the suspect was outside. They were talking when the situation escalated.

“At some point, the suspect ended up grabbing hold of the victim, pulled her out of the car. Hit her head on the ground a few times, kicked her, took the key fob to her vehicle then stole her car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police later found the suspect and car at an apartment on North Cliff Avenue.

32-year-old Vedoniz Begaye was arrested and charged with robbery and simple assault domestic.

The 29-year-old victim did not have any serious injuries.