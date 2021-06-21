Woman arrested after starting dumpster on fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls police say just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, an officer saw smoke that appeared to be coming from a building near Minnesota Avenue and Brookings Street.

The officer found a dumpster on fire and a woman filling it with cardboard.

“She basically started it, said that somebody, and owner or manager from the business had told her to start the fire. And they talked to one of the employees and they weren’t sure what she was talking about.”

Fire rescue had to put out the fire. The dumpster was next to the building and the heat caused some damage.

Crystal Ironheart was arrested and charged with reckless burning and intentional damage to property.