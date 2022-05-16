BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a shotgun was fired in a west-central Minnesota home over the weekend.

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called the home around 1:20 Saturday afternoon for a possible domestic disturbance. During the investigation, deputies learned that a man and woman had gotten into an argument.

The woman told the man to leave, then fired two shots from the shotgun to get him to leave. She was arrested and taken to the Lac qui Parle County Jail.