SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, accused of shooting a man in the arm.

Police arrested 31-year old Kayla Chase early Thursday morning. Investigators say she got into an argument with an on again, off again boyfriend and he tried to leave she pulled out a gun, and later shot him.

The 32-year-old victim went to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Chase faces several charges including aggravated assault and wrongful imprisonment.