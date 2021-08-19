Woman arrested after burglarizing 3 homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old woman is behind bars, facing a variety of charges including burglary and assault on law enforcement.

Sioux Falls police say around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon Jacqlyn Wilson went into three different houses in the southeast part of town.

Police say she got into a fight with two of the homeowners. Police say she hit, punched and even tried choking one of them.

When police arrived the woman started fighting with officers.

“The officer and the homeowner were able to get this woman out of this third house. Had other officers that showed up there was more fighting and struggling, that initial officer had been hit a couple times by this woman and also bit,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers were eventually able to arrest Wilson. Police say she also kicked a correctional officer after they got her to jail.