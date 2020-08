SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, accused of punching a man who was holding a child.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of Marion Road and 41st Street last night.

Investigators say the man was holding their one-year-old child when the woman started punching him and hit him with a bat.

Officers arrested Norma Hopkins on several assault charges and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The child was not hurt. The man had minor injuries.