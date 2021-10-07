Woman arrested, accused of pouring boiling water on child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars tonight, accused of pouring boiling hot water on a child.

Authorities say staff at George McGovern Middle School noticed a student had an injury on their face and notified the school resource officer. Investigators say a few days prior, two children were arguing inside a home. That’s when officers say the suspect poured boiling water onto the victim as a means of discipline.

“It was either hot water or boiling water. I would say extremely hot water, probably closer to the boiling side just because of the injury,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested the woman on a charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor. Authorities say the other child was not hurt.

