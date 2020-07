RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman admits to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer.

Jennifer Durham handled the money for the “Rush” hockey team for more than a decade.

During that time, court papers say she admits to taking team money to pay off her own credit cards and bills. She also added money directly into her personal bank accounts.

Court papers say the thefts totaled almost $700,000. Durham has signed a federal plea agreement.