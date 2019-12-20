Woman admits to profiting off her dead mother

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A former Rapid City woman admits she pretended to live with her dead mother so she could get more than $70,000 from the federal government.
Pamela MacDonald-Fisher pleaded guilty today.
The case goes back to 2015, when MacDonald-Fischer applied to get money from the Social Security Administration. She claimed she was living with her mother in California and didn’t have any property of her own.
It turns out, not only was her mother dead, MacDonald-Fisher owned the home and had access to large amounts of money.
She didn’t get caught until she moved to South Dakota and decided to apply for food stamps, or SNAP.
The claims specialist did some checking and discovered MacDonald Fisher had more money than she claimed.