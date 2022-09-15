SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail.

We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th.

According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture on Facebook earlier that week of a woman who appeared to be on a witness stand.

Authorities confirmed the witness testified in the Max Bolden trial. Grant was arrested yesterday on a warrant for wittiness tampering.