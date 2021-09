SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old woman is behind bars this evening, accused of stabbing her boyfriend several times.

Sioux Falls police were called to a home on the east side of the city Saturday evening. Officers found a man with stab wounds in his stomach and legs. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities arrested Ashley McNeil on a charge of aggravated assault.