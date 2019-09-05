Woman accused of lying about killing husband enters plea

Live Now
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa woman accused of lying about killing her husband has entered a plea.

Plymouth County District Court records say 35-year-old Becky Hebert, of rural Akron, entered a written Alford plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Her sentencing has not been scheduled.

She’d originally been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 6, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert. The charge was dismissed just weeks later. Deputies reported that she said numerous times that she’d shot her husband – statements that they later concluded were lies.

No other arrests for the slaying have been reported.

