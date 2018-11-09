Local News

Wolsey-Wessington Coach Arrested For DWI, Drug Possession In Beadle County

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:18 AM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:15 PM CST

WOLSEY, S.D. - A high school football and boys basketball coach was arrested for drunk driving and drug possession. 

The Beadle County State's Attorney's Office confirmed to KELOLAND News that Gordon Hooks-William is an employee of the Wolsey-Wessington School District and was arrested for DWI first offense, possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana and obstructing an officer. 

According to the South Dakota High School Athletic Association website, Gordon Hooks is the Warbirds' football and boys basketball head coach. Hooks is listed as a middle school and high school psychical education teacher. He's been the team's football coach since 2007.

When KELOLAND News reached out to the school district, officials said they would have no comment because it is a personnel matter. 

This is a developing story; stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.

