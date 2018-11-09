Wolsey-Wessington Coach Arrested For DWI, Drug Possession In Beadle County

WOLSEY, S.D. - A high school football and boys basketball coach was arrested for drunk driving and drug possession.

The Beadle County State's Attorney's Office confirmed to KELOLAND News that Gordon Hooks-William is an employee of the Wolsey-Wessington School District and was arrested for DWI first offense, possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana and obstructing an officer.

According to the South Dakota High School Athletic Association website, Gordon Hooks is the Warbirds' football and boys basketball head coach. Hooks is listed as a middle school and high school psychical education teacher. He's been the team's football coach since 2007.

When KELOLAND News reached out to the school district, officials said they would have no comment because it is a personnel matter.

