SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Wolf pups at the Great Plains Zoo are learning to howl.

The howling pups were recorded recently.

Wolves use howling as a form of communication.

The International Wolf Center says howling is part of long distance communication. “A defensive howl is used to keep the pack together and strangers away, to stand their ground and protect young pups who cannot yet travel from danger, and protect kill sites,” the Wolf Center’s website says. “A social howl is used to locate one another, rally together and possibly just for fun.”

The North Carolina Wildlife Federation said Red Wolf pups can begin to howl at about three weeks old. North Carolina is the only location in the world where wild Red Wolves are known to exist.

Red Wolves are the most endangered canid species in the world, according to the zoo.

The six pups were recently born to parents Camelia and Uyosi. There are four male and two female pups.

It’s likely the pups will be relocated at some point to help with breeding programs across the U.S., zoo officials said.

Officials at the zoo are closely monitoring the puppies via camera and regular checkups.