WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week.

WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century.

“Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.

Oster has been at the station for 46 years.

“Our mission has been pretty much the same from sign-on to now. It’s serving the people mostly in the rural areas of the five states. We’ve been doing, we started with live music back in the day and now we’re a news talk station,” he said.

Bill Holst has been the station’s general manager and president for 18 years.

“We are dealing with the producers, both livestock and small grain, and they are what makes America great. It’s really, as I said, it’s humbling to think about 100 years and it’s also very inspiring to think that we’re still there, and I would like to believe very much a part of the community,” he said.

WNAX is hosting a celebration Wednesday, November 9 at the station in Yankton and later in the day at Pifer’s Auction off the I-29 Worthing exit.

Pifer’s is helping run an auction with all proceeds going to the “Tunnels to Towers Foundation,” which supports first responders. It started last Wednesday and wraps up this Wednesday. They have 62 model tractors and more up for auction.

“We’re also selling Vikings tickets. We have a Vikings jersey, we have a Twins jersey that we’re selling. And also several of the politicians have signed jackets and coats and hats that we’ll be selling here,” Pifer’s Auction regional manager Chris Bair says.

The auction will close Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. You can bid on this website.