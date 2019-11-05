Witnesses share details on Charles Rhines’s execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Charles Rhines is the latest inmate to be executed in South Dakota.
His death was confirmed Monday evening by officials with the state Department of Corrections just after 8:10 p.m.
DOC spokesperson Michael Winder says Rhines was declared dead at 7:39 p.m.
Witnesses then addressed the media with details on the execution process.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spoke first and asked people to remember the man Rhines killed, Donnivan Schaeffer.
Next, Schaeffer’s fiancée spoke to share memories of the man she had hoped to marry.
That was followed by Schaeffer’s father, who thanked law enforcement involved in the case who provided support throughout the years.
His mother, Peggy Schaeffer, spoke next to share memories of her son. She asked that people remember Donnivan and carry out acts of kindness in his memory.