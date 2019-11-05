Witnesses share details on Charles Rhines’s execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Charles Rhines is the latest inmate to be executed in South Dakota.

His death was confirmed Monday evening by officials with the state Department of Corrections just after 8:10 p.m.

DOC spokesperson Michael Winder says Rhines was declared dead at 7:39 p.m.

DOC says The execution via lethal injection of Charles Rhines began at 7:31 pm and complete six mins later. Time of death announced at 7:39 pm. #kelonews — Brady Mallory (@KELOBrady) November 5, 2019

Witnesses then addressed the media with details on the execution process.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spoke first and asked people to remember the man Rhines killed, Donnivan Schaeffer.

Next, Schaeffer’s fiancée spoke to share memories of the man she had hoped to marry.

Sheila Jackson, Donnivan Schaeffer’s former fiancé says justice has been served #kelonews — Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) November 5, 2019

Donnivan Schaeffer’s fiancée was a witness to Rhines’s execution. A jury convicted Rhines of murdering Schaeffer in the ‘90s. “This closes the book on Rhines, but we will forever feel the pain and emotion.” #kelonews pic.twitter.com/ME60iw4phz — Brady Mallory (@KELOBrady) November 5, 2019

That was followed by Schaeffer’s father, who thanked law enforcement involved in the case who provided support throughout the years.

His mother, Peggy Schaeffer, spoke next to share memories of her son. She asked that people remember Donnivan and carry out acts of kindness in his memory.