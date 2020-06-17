Witnesses helped search for missing swimmer before authorities arrived at Wall Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about what led up to a water rescue at Wall Lake Tuesday evening.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was on a floatation device with two children. The kids went into the water and the man dove in to save them, but couldn’t save himself.

Someone called 911 at 8:40 p.m. By the time authorities arrived, boats and swimmers were already trying to find the man.

The sheriff’s office called in several agencies including the dive team and a helicopter.

At 9:24 p.m., crews pulled the man from the water and began CPR. He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities didn’t have an update on his condition.