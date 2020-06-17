Breaking News
Man drowned at Wall Lake while trying to save son and nephew
Live Now
WATCH 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City mayor holds COVID-19 update

Witnesses helped search for missing swimmer before authorities arrived at Wall Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about what led up to a water rescue at Wall Lake Tuesday evening.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was on a floatation device with two children. The kids went into the water and the man dove in to save them, but couldn’t save himself.

Someone called 911 at 8:40 p.m.  By the time authorities arrived, boats and swimmers were already trying to find the man.

The sheriff’s office called in several agencies including the dive team and a helicopter.

At 9:24 p.m., crews pulled the man from the water and began CPR. He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities didn’t have an update on his condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests